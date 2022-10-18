Roadrunners turn in top 10 showings at Jayhawk Invitational

MUSKEGON — The No. 9-ranked Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country team finished sixth at the Jayhawk Invitational hosted by Muskegon Community College last Saturday.

Lansing Community College, ranked No. 2 in the latest national poll, won the invitational with 36 points, while Grand Valley State University was second with 54, Hope College third with 86, Aquinas College fourth with 92 and No. 6-ranked Grand Rapids Community College fifth with 111 points.

The Roadrunners finished with 166 points. Lake Michigan College finished ninth with 272 points.

Grand Valley’s Hannah Bodine was the individual champion as she posted a time of 18:31.

Southwestern Michigan was led by Morgan Kesteloot’s 21st-place finish and time of 19:46.

The No. 13-ranked SMC men’s cross country team finished eighth.

An unattached team from Grand Valley State University was the overall winner with 21 points. Grand Valley’s varsity team was the runner-up with 73 points, while No. 1-ranked Lansing Community College was third with 81 points. No. 10-ranked Grand Rapids C.C. placed fourth with 146 points.

The Roadrunners finished with 229 points.

Church Bahozhoni, of the unattached Grand Valley team, was the overall winner with a time of 24:33.

Dowagiac’s Ethan Saylor led Southwestern with a 26th-place finish and a tine of 25:56.

The Roadrunners are now off until the Michigan Community College/National Junior College Athletic Association championships Oct. 29.