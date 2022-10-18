Dowagiac schools celebrate September Students of The Month

DOWAGIAC — Six local students have been selected for recognition by teachers and faculty for their outstanding performance in school last month.

Nominated by teachers and faculty from their respective schools in the Dowagiac Union Schools district, Maverick Baerg, Thomas Ruff, Dustin Phillips, Addyson Meyer, Alayah Copley and Alanah Smith received plaques and T-shirts with their names on them for their accomplishments and attitudes in the classroom.

Smith is a senior at Union High and plays volleyball. She was commended for her “relentless pursuit of growth in her life… she is hardworking, she is bright, kind, and now more confident than when she first walked through our doors as a freshman”.

Baerg is an eighth grader at Dowagiac Middle School and enjoys hanging out with his friends and PE class at school. He is “very enthusiastic about learning, always polite and respectful, and he is always open to helping others who need it”.

Phillips is a fifth-grader at Patrick Hamilton Elementary. He helps out in the cafeteria and his favorite subjects are math and reading. “He exhibits all of what a Chieftain hero values. He is honest, respectful, responsible, and orderly and safe”.

Ruff is a fifth-grader at Kincheloe Elementary and enjoys playing football. “He takes leadership when he sees things are not right… he puts others’ needs before himself”.

The Sister Lakes Elementary student of the month is Alaya Copley. She is in fifth grade and enjoys playing volleyball and basketball. “She can always be counted on to be honest, trustworthy, and have a positive attitude in and out of the classroom… she is very kind and always smiling”.

The Justus Gage Elementary student of the month is Addyson Meyer. She is in fifth grade and loves to read. She is “hardworking, cooperative, honest, compassionate, and appreciative… and acts responsibly in regard to her education”.