Brandywine celebrates National Principals Month

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A local school district celebrated its leadership.

The Brandywine Community Schools Board of Education recognized and celebrated its principals in honor of National Principals Month during its meeting Monday night.

Celebrated every October, National Principals Month celebrates and honors school principals for their leadership and pursuit of success for each student.

According to NASSP’s 2022 Survey of America’s School Leaders and High School Students, 50 percent of school leaders say their stress level is so high they are considering a career change or retirement.

“We are very fortunate to have the leaders that we do,” said BCS Superintendent Travis Walker. “One of the things I appreciate the most is they each have these unique skill sets and they just make the team stronger.”

Merritt Elementary Principal Matt Severin, Brandywine Elementary Principal James Boger, Brandywine Middle/Senior High School Principal Evan Winkler and Middle/Senior High Assistant Principal Josh Hood were on hand for Monday’s meeting and were presented with certificates. Elise Sorensen, Principal and Director of Alternative, Adult, and Special Education, was not in attendance but was recognized for her efforts in the classroom.

The certificates read:

“Principles aren’t trusted with our most valuable resource: Our next generation of leaders. Principal recognition Month at Brandywine Community Schools gives all of us the opportunity to stop and reflect on the incredibly important impact principles have on the children over schools today. We join together to say ‘job well done,’ your vision and determination helped set a positive economic tone at your school ensuring that every child has success and a high quality education.”