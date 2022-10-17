National Weather Service: Accumulating snow possible tonight

Published 3:56 pm Monday, October 17, 2022

By Staff Report

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The first snow of the year could be on the way Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

(Submitted)

Widespread rain is expected to mix with some snow showers tonight. As the evening progresses, lake effect rain and showers will be likely with a potential of a quick accumulation of a couple of inches of snow possible, mainly across southwest Lower Michigan into portions of Northern Indiana.

