Roundup: Bucks win Lakeland Conference title; Bobcats fall to Shamrocks

BUCHANAN — Another quick start helped host Buchanan lock up the inaugural Lakeland Conference football championship at Memorial Field Friday night.

The Bucks jumped out to a 22-8 halftime lead on its way to a 34-22 win over Benton Harbor.

Buchanan went 4-0 in Lakeland Conference games to earn the title. It improved to 7-1 overall.

Senior quarterback Connor Legault ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Bucks rolled up 304 yards of total offense, including 261 on the ground. Legault was 5-of-9 passing for 43 yards, while he ran for 45 yards on 12 carries.

His touchdown runs covered 3, 4, 5 and 3 yards. His passing touchdown was a 15-yard toss to Jaxon Sedden.

Leland Payne led the Bucks in rushing with 121 yards on 14 carries. Nico Finn added 82 yards on 16 carries.

Jamari Brown led Buchanan defensively with 6.5 tackles. Finn had five tackles, while Seddon and Gabe Tompkins both finished with 3.5 tackles. Thomas VanOverberghe incepted a pass for Buchanan, which will wrap up the regular season Friday night against visiting Centreville.

Brandywine football

A big first half led host Berrien Springs to a 36-14 Lakeland Conference win over Brandywine Friday night.

The Shamrocks led 29-0 at halftime and never looked back. Berrien Springs led 36-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Ben Eising had a pair of touchdowns for the Shamrocks, who also got scores from Garrett Brewer, Micah McFarland and CJ Gordon.

Trailing 36-0, Owen Hulett helped Brandywine avert the shutout with a 1-yard quarterback keeper in the third quarter. He also scored the 2-point conversion.

Michael Palmer caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Hulett in the fourth quarter.

Complete statistics were unavailable at press time.

The Bobcats 4-4, 1-1 Lakeland) will travel to Parchment for a non-conference contest to wrap up the regular season.