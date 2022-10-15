OPINION: Vote Democrat this November

Republicans want to privatize everything, just google it. If you want to keep Social Security, disability, Medicare, Medicaid, Obamacare and other programs that we all use and many of us count on, this time you better vote Democrat. If you like public schools, you better vote Democrat. If you want control over your own body, and the right to vote, you better vote Democrat. If you want to preserve democracy in our country, well, you know what to do. We can’t sit this one out. Vote to keep our country, vote Democrat this time.

Cathy LaPointe

Cassopolis