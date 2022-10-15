Hidden Acres to host annual Trunk or Treat, Artisan Market

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — As the temperatures drop and the colors of the leaves begin to change, Hidden Acres Petting Farm will be looking to keep its animals healthy and happy all winter long.

The nonprofit, located at 50581 Pleasant St., Dowagiac, is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and its Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The trunk or treat event will be free to all visitors Games and activities will be available for children and pumpkins will also be available for sale. The event will also feature hay rides, a Haunted Woods attraction and kitten adoptions.

The annual event raises money for animal feed and veterinary bills. Hidden Acres is also selling its 2023 “Dad Bods and Cute Kittens” calendar, which features local men across Cass County cuddling kittens from Hidden Acres. Calendars are available for pickup; there is an additional shipping fee. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hidden Acres, which provides homes for unwanted and special needs animals and livestock. Hidden Acres’ Helen’s House for Kittens provides homes for unwanted kittens until they are adopted.