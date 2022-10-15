Edwardsburg dominates defending D4 champ Chelsea in 46-7 win

EDWARDSBURG — If Friday’s matchup between Edwardsburg and Chelsea was any indication, the Eddies are rounding into postseason form at the right time.

The Eddies scored the last 38 points of the game to defeat the defending Division 4 champions 46-7 Friday night at Leo Hoffman Field.

“To be honest, I’m fairly surprised,” said Edwardsburg coach Kevin Bartz. “We have not played a solid four quarters in a game yet this year. So for us to come out, get the start we had, get the turnovers from them; we were hoping to grind the ball, but we did more than that – we dominated both sides of the ball.”

The Eddies struck first when Brenden Seabolt ran 33 yards for a touchdown to put Edwardsburg up 8-0 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs responded in the second quarter when quarterback Lucas Dawson found receiver JJ Turnbow for a 12-yard touchdown pass, trim Edwardsburg’s lead to 8-7.

The Eddies came back with a 4-yard touchdown run by Brett Allen to make it a 16-7 game. With Chelsea driving and trying to remain in striking distance, quarterback Lucas Dawson’s pass was intercepted by Zac Zache. A few plays later, Andrew Colvin found the end zone on an 18-yard score to give the Eddies a 24-7 halftime lead. The Eddies never looked back.

Both teams played 42 snaps on offense and had a nearly identical time of possession – 24:05 for Chelsea and 23:55 for Edwardsburg. But that’s where the similarities ended.

The Eddies outgained the Bulldogs 314-168, including a 314-88 advantage in rushing yards.

Brenden Seabolt led Edwardsburg with eight carries for 81 yards and one touchdown and Brett Allen tallied 14 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown, while Andrew Colvin added eight 74 yards and two touchdown runs on eight carries. Quarterback Brendan Madison completed 1-of-1 passes for 0 yards and had four carries for 40 yards and two touchdown runs.

On defense, Oscar Morris had 6.5 tackles for Edwardsburg and Seabolt added 3.5 tackles and one sack.

Chelsea quarterback Lucas Dawson completed 6-of-14 passes for 80 yards, one touchdown pass and two interceptions, both of which at the hands of Zache, who returned for the second one 70 yards for a touchdown in the second half. Dawson led the team in rushing yards with 61 on 12 carries. Tyson Hill had 10 carries for 22 yards and JJ Turnbow caught three passes for 46 yards and one touchdown.

The Eddies improve to 7-1 on the season and look to cap the regular season with a win over Sturgis Friday night.