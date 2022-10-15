Dowagiac man gets probation on drug, stolen property charges

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man was sentenced to probation on drug, stolen property and fleeing police charges.

Anthony Schar, 34, of M-51 South in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fourth degree fleeing police, two counts of resisting and obstructing police and possession of meth and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for 185 days served and $3,350 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred Feb. 6 in Dowagiac. Schar fled from police when they spotted him in a stolen vehicle. He fled on foot when the car got stuck in the snow. A search of the vehicle found a chain saw, tools, a television, marijuana and meth.

“Police started chasing him from the casino into Dowagiac,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Mary Foster said. “He’s very lucky he didn’t kill someone or himself. He’s made some poor choices due to drugs. I hope he takes advantage of the mental health court and becomes clean and sober.”

Defense attorney Greg Feldman acknowledged that if Schar fails this time on probation, he will likely end up in prison.