Southland Farms opens in Niles

NILES — A new Niles business opened its doors to the community Friday morning.

Cannabis microbusiness Southland Farms, 215 S. 11th St., Niles, opened its doors Friday for its grand opening weekend. The business is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Regular store hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

In Michigan, a microbusiness license allows the licensee to grow up to 150 marijuana plants, process them on-site, and sell directly to the recreational marijuana consumer. One of the first vertically-integrated cannabis microbusinesses in the city, Southland Farms, co-owned by Mike Noonan and Kevin Burke, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Niles Area Chamber of Commerce in July.

The facility features five grow rooms for small-batch craft cannabis cultivation as well as a high-end retail shop located on-premises. This allows Southland Farm’s cannabis to go from “seed to sale,” delivering what they believe to be the freshest and most premium experience. According to Burke, the facility is currently growing 150 plants and 90 percent of the water used in the cultivation process is recycled and reused.

“Thank you for joining Southland Farms for its Grand Opening Weekend,” said Southland Farms via press release. “Thirty years of dreams are now a reality, and we are so grateful that you have come to celebrate the arrival of clean-green certified organic cannabis in Southwest Michigan.”