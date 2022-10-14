Ontwa Township Board of Trustees host October ‘22 meeting

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — Ontwa Township hosted its monthly board meeting Monday, Oct. 10.

The meeting was led by Supervisor Jerry Marchett and Clerk Tina VanBelle, Treasurer Sharee Leist, and Trustees Jeffrey Kozinski, Dawn Bolock, Dan Stutsman, and Meryl Christensen were also present.

During public comment, a CEO from The Greendoor Cannabis Dispensary spoke to the board, asking for consideration to open a business in Ontwa. The CEO stated that a new dispensary would offer good jobs to the public, providing an average salary of $52,000 a year. After public comment came, the Commissioner’s report which included the mention of the township receiving a $200,000 grant for blight elimination, Sheriff Richard Behnke stating that deer-car crashes have doubled, and the mention of a total of 40 dogs and 16 cats currently in the Animal Control Center.

The Zoning Administrator report shared that there will be a new short-term rental on Eagle Lake in the future. Trustee Stutsman shared the ambulance report, explaining to the board that the ambulance fund was running a little over budget due to $59,000 having been spent on repair and tow bills for the ambulance truck in September. Trustee Bolock shared that the Planning Commission will be starting the Master Plan review and update.

Trustee Kozinski explained that the road projects within the township for 2022 are almost wrapped up. The Fire Board shared that their new fire engine had arrived and would be painted soon. After all the reports, the board moved on to their new business. 5 new candidates were approved to be added to the Cemetery Board. The resolution to adjust/amend the budget was approved. The cemetery budget will be increased by $10,000 and the building and grounds will be decreased by $10,000. The trick-or-treat hours were set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.

The board approved a resolution for the installation of a Wastewater Franke Environmental Systems Meter at the Edwardsburg Sports Complex, at a cost of no more than $7,000, not including installation.

The board also approved:

A new Wastewater Infrastructure Alternative Systems contract

The installation of two generators not to exceed $53,400.

$4,100 for chemical feedlines to be buried.

$7,588 for manhole casting adjustments.

The next board meeting will be on Nov. 14, the next police board meeting will be on Oct.13 the next wastewater board meeting will be on Oct. 26, and the next Planning Commission meeting will be on Nov. 2.