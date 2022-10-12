Joanne Gipson

July 15, 1961-Oct. 3, 2022

Joanne M. Gipson, 61, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Spectrum Health Lakeland, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 15, 1961, in Bay City, Michigan to the late Ivan and Alice (Permoda) LaHaie. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, Niles High School, and Southwest Michigan University, studying child development.

On April 27, 1985, Joanne married her soulmate James “Jim” E. Gipson at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan. They shared 37 years of love and loyalty together and raised their son, Joseph. Jim and Joanne also enjoyed spoiling several K-9 family members along the way. Joanne worked for many years in HR and accounting at the family business but also loved and babysat several friends’ children over the years.

Joanne is survived by her husband Jim, her son Joseph (Danielle) Gipson, beloved grandchildren Oscar and Anabelle, and her siblings Ivan (Kathy) LaHaie of Grass Lake, Andrew (Bambi) LaHaie of Muskegon, Edward (Alicia) LaHaie of Adrian, Anthony (Dana) LaHaie of Grand Haven, and Patricia LaHaie (Kim) of Decatur, GA, a beloved uncle Charles LaHaie of Washington, D.C., as well as many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and a stepson, James “Jimmy” Fageley.

Anyone fortunate enough to spend time with Joanne quickly learned how warm, caring, and kind she was. She was fiercely loyal to her family and those that she loved. She selflessly cared for everyone around her and acted as her parent’s caregiver during their extended end-of-life illnesses.

Joanne enjoyed swimming, gardening, and playing family games like Euchre. She loved to cook and made delicious homemade meals for her family almost every night. She also cooked complete Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners for any of her extended family who wished to come. She truly possessed the gift of hospitality and opened her home for many family gatherings. She taught many of the children she babysat how to swim in her parent’s pool and continued that tradition with her grandchildren.

Their son, Joseph, was the joy and pride of Jim and Joanne’s lives. She was very proud of the man, husband, and father that he has become. Joseph and his wife, Danielle, bestowed on them their grandchildren Oscar and Anabelle. Joanne’s love for Oscar and Anabelle was endless and unconditional. They brought her so much happiness and she was an active part of their lives every day. They loved her to the moon and back.

A service to remember and celebrate the amazing woman Joanne was will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Summit Church in Niles, with Pastor Chuck Zook officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joanne’s memory to Brown Funeral Home, going toward her grandchildren’s education.

