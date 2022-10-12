Mary Lou Hunt

Feb. 5, 1934-Oct. 8, 2022

Mary Lucille Hunt “Mary Lou”, 88, of Niles passed from this world on Saturday, Oct.8, 2022, and gained her heavenly reward.

She was welcomed into the loving home of Raymond and Mary (Gleeson) Connors on Feb. 5, 1934, in Hubbel, Michigan and grew up in a home surrounded by love, laughter, and ten other siblings.

On Aug. 30, 1952, in Benton Harbor, she pledged her love and exchanged vows with Donald Hunt and together they started their great adventure.

Those who spent time around Mary Lou would quickly realize that although her hobbies may have included cooking and baking, her passion was absolutely her family. Mary and Donald raised four sons; just when she thought it couldn’t get any better, grandchildren and great-grandchildren became a part of her life. Her walk with the Lord was paramount in her life and she was a faithful member of St. Mark Catholic Church since 1989, volunteering in many different areas and a member of the choir as well.

Preceding Mary Lou are her parents, her husband Donald Hunt, her son Doug Hunt and grandson Kenny Ryan Hunt. She is also preceded by her siblings; Catherine Payne, Beverly Wruck, William Connors, John Connors, Connie Leinonen, Anna Delf, Doris Hemphill, and Ruth Whistler.

Surviving Mary Lou are her children; Kenneth (Becky) Hunt of Niles, Brian (Sheila) Hunt of Edwardsburg, and Alan (Mickie) Hunt also of Niles. She will also be missed by her grandchildren; Jacob Hunt, Angela Hernandez, Jason (Kari) Kelly, Brandi (Joey) Peralta, Sarah (Mike) Dye, Erica (Evan) Kessick, Megan (Gary) Klann, Mandie (Chad) Mitchell, and Melanie (James) Pearman and a host of great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ray Connors and sister, Judy (Dick) Parker both of Niles.

A time of visitation will take place Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home with recitation of the rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mark Catholic Church, 3 N. 19th Street, Niles, beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct.17, 2022, with Father Peter Rocca, C.S.C. and Brother Dennis Meyers, C.S.C., officiating.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Mary Lou have been asked to consider the Brian Parker Foundation, 2469 Lone Elm, Niles, MI 49120, which was very close to her heart as Brian was her nephew.

Condolences, photos, and memories of Mary Lou can be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Those who were privileged to be a part of Mary Lou’s life will miss her sense of humor, her delicious strawberry jam, and her ability to make everyone feel welcomed and loved.

