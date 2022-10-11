Eddies remain on a roll with sweep of Lakeshore

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg volleyball team is on a roll.

The Eddies continued their hot streak with a sweep of visiting Lakeshore Monday night.

Edwardsburg improved to 21-7-5 on the year with a 25-15, 28-26 and 25-11 win over the Lancers.

Drew Glaser had 12 kills, three blocks and three digs for the Eddies, who also got nine kills and three digs from Sarah Pippin. Liz Pederson added six kills, a team-high six blocks, a dig and two aces.

Ava Meek had a team-high 13 digs to go along with an ace and an assist. Lexi Schimpa finished the match with 31 assists, four digs, a kill, an ace and a pair of blocks.

The Eddies are now off until they go after a share of the Wolverine Conference championship when it hosts Sturgis Oct. 20. Edwardsburg is currently tied with Niles for first place with a 5-1 record. Sturgis is tied for second with Three Rivers for second place at 4-2.