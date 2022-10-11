Eddies remain on a roll with sweep of Lakeshore
Published 7:39 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
1 of 9
Edwardsburg's Drew Glaser (15) with the spike past Lakeshore sophomore Katy Behnke (12) outstretched arms during. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Edwardsburg's Nisa Shier (5) with the spike through the Lakeshore defense of juniors Jossalyn Schmaltz (8)and Margaret Arney (9). (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Lakeshore sophomore Hazel Lemon (3) with the hit during the matchup with the Eddies on Monday night. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Edwardsburg junior Lexi Schimpa (3) with the tip for the point against the Lancers Monday night. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Edwardsburg's Liz Pederson (11) celebrates a point during. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Edwardsburg freshman Sarah Pippen (7) with the spike against the Lancers. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Edwardsburg's Nisa Shier (5) gets the ball just over the net during the non-conference matchup with Lakeshore . (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Lakeshore junior Danica Gosh (7) tips the ball as Edwardsburg's Ella Armock (12) and Lexi Schimpa (3) defend. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Edwardsburg's Amaya Shier (9) with the spike past the Lakeshore defense. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg volleyball team is on a roll.
The Eddies continued their hot streak with a sweep of visiting Lakeshore Monday night.
Edwardsburg improved to 21-7-5 on the year with a 25-15, 28-26 and 25-11 win over the Lancers.
Drew Glaser had 12 kills, three blocks and three digs for the Eddies, who also got nine kills and three digs from Sarah Pippin. Liz Pederson added six kills, a team-high six blocks, a dig and two aces.
Ava Meek had a team-high 13 digs to go along with an ace and an assist. Lexi Schimpa finished the match with 31 assists, four digs, a kill, an ace and a pair of blocks.
The Eddies are now off until they go after a share of the Wolverine Conference championship when it hosts Sturgis Oct. 20. Edwardsburg is currently tied with Niles for first place with a 5-1 record. Sturgis is tied for second with Three Rivers for second place at 4-2.