Nov. 14, 1941-Sept. 26, 2022

One of God’s angels got her wings. Susan St. John of Niles, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022.

She was born on Nov. 4, 1941, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was a loving wife, devout Catholic and loved by family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William St. John; plus ten siblings. S

Survivors include her one sister, Shirley, along with other relatives and many friends.

Susan was interred, next to her husband at a private ceremony, at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson’s Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.