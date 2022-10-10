Sandra D. Morris

Aug. 11, 1946-Sept, 23, 2022

Sandra Denice Morris, 76, of Cassopolis, formerly of Dowagiac, died peacefully Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Her life began Aug. 31, 1946, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the younger of two daughters born to Searcy and Mary Morris.

Sandra was baptized and filled with the Holy Ghost at a young age. She loved to write and won many awards for her essays. Sandra liked singing, especially in Christ Temple Church where she was a member. She graduated from Dowagiac Central High School and attended Southwest Michigan College. Sandra took care of parents before they passed and moved to Detroit with her mother to help care for her. Sandra liked playing horseshoes, eating and shopping. She had a hearty laugh.

Sandra will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived her sister, Edna Hoke of Detroit; nieces, Ashley (Stephen) Paul, Reniece Foucher-Perry, Darlecia Foucher; nephew, Felix (Kim) Foucher; and several great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Christ Temple Church, 305 Second Street, Cassopolis, with Pastor David Johnson officiating.

Ms. Morris will be laid to rest beside her parents in Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac, Michigan in a private graveside service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.