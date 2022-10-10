April 11, 1939-Oct. 6, 2022

Ray Richmond, 83 of Niles, Michigan passed away on Oct. 6, 202,2 at Niles Lakeland. He was born on April 11, 1939, in Pine Knot, Kentucky to the late Raymond and Madeline Richmond. Ray married Amelia Rose on Oct. 29, 1961. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage at the end of this month. Ray is survived by his wife and his three children, Ray Richmond, of Elgin, Illinois, Robin Pagano of Niles, Michigan and Randy Richmond (Jessica) of Oak Park, Illinois and five grandchildren, James, McCallister, Austin, Isabel, Cameron and one deceased grandson, Gino and four great grandchildren, Brandi, Abby, Levi and Mia. He is survived by one sister, Mishel Jackson and preceded in death by his brother Roger, and sisters, Jody and Wanda.

Ray was employed at Tyler Refrigeration for 47 years as a welder. He took pride in the care of his home and his lawn. He demonstrated a strong love and commitment to his wife and immediate and extended family.

Visitation will be Allred Funeral Home in Berrien Springs, Michigan on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral will be Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Ray will be laid to rest in Rose Hill, Cemetery in Berrien Springs, Michigan.