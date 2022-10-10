PHOTO STORY: Southwestern Michigan men’s basketball tops Grace College JV

DOWAGIAC — For the first time in 26 years, basketball was played on the campus of Southwestern Michigan College.

The Roadrunner men’s basketball team defeated visiting Grace College JV from Winona Lake, Indiana, for an exhibition game. Southwestern Michigan College defeated the Knights 64-49.

The Roadrunners will host an intrasquad scrimmage in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.