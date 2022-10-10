PHOTO STORY: Marion Magnolia Farms hosts second annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market

CASSOPOLIS — Vendors from across Michiana descended on a local venue Sunday afternoon for a festive fall experience.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis, hosted its second annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market at The Farm. From a mobile barnyard and clothing boutiques to homemade jam and BBQ, the market had something to offer for everyone.

Adults were able to enjoy a beverage as they browsed the wares of local artists, while children were able to play with baby bunnies and kittens at the Hidden Acres Petting Farm.

The event featured more than 45 local artisans, vendors and food trucks from across Michiana. Activities, shops and items included face painting, hay rides, a photo booth, live music and more.