Jamey P. Paquin

Jan. 23, 1979-Oct. 2, 2022

Jamey Phillip Paquin, 43, of Jones, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.

His life began Jan. 23, 1979, in Newberry, Michigan the youngest of two born to Wesley and Kathy Smithson.

Jamey’s life was his work as a lumberman. He enjoyed helping others and was happy to lend a hand where he was needed. He was a firm believer in family values, hard work, and was a creative person. He loved woodworking and landscaping. He enjoyed teaching kids the value of hard work and dedication.

Jamey will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one daughter, Scarlet and a host of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jamey will also be missed by his fiancée, Amanda DeBoer and her two sons, Michael Niskala and Matthew Niskala, all of Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Lynn Paquin.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.