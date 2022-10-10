Chuck Stuppy

April 24, 1933-Oct. 2, 2022

Chuck “CJ” Stuppy, 89 of Dowagiac, MI, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Rd. St. Joseph with Rev. Dan Colthorp officiating. Following, he will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph with Military Rites conducted by the North Berrien Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Those wishing to sign Chuck’s Memory Book online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.

CJ was a graduate of Benton Harbor High School class of 1951. For several years, he was a Golden Glove Boxer at the Benton Harbor Armory. He married the love of his life, Marlene Gard, on Jan. 12, 1953, in Angola, IN. CJ served his country during the Korean War in the US Army. After his discharge from the military, he was employed by Ross Carrier Company, and later Clark Equipment before gaining employment with Pettibone Corporation as Vice-President for twenty years. CJ retired from LaBounty Manufacturing in Two Harbor, Minnesota after twenty years at the age of seventy-five years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work, as it permitted him to travel the world with his wife Marlene as his companion. In his free-time CJ enjoyed golfing whenever he could and continued to travel the country side with Marlene.

Chuck is survived by his children-David (Jami) Stuppy of Dowagiac, Timothy (Ana) Stuppy of Jupiter, FL, Melissa (Kurt) Cox of Dowagiac, Ronald (Jinky) Stuppy of Fountain Valley, CA and Merry (Michael) Rickert of Thornton, CO; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his brother Robert (Marisa) Stuppy of Dowagiac; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene on August 6, 2019, his daughter Kim Couet, his son David Charles Stuppy; his parents and three sisters-Betty Jean Cross, Chris Mc Donald & Jane Horn.