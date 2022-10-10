Berrien County scrap tire collection set for Oct. 22-23

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Scrap Tire Collection takes place Saturday, October 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday, October 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. No early drop-offs allowed.

This collection is open to Berrien County residents only. Tires from businesses are not accepted. This collection is coordinated by the Berrien County Parks Department.

The collection location is the Berrien County Road Department, 2860 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor. Participants must enter the Road Department facility at the southernmost gate (3rd gate from the corner) on Yore Ave. Look for and follow event signs.

Fees will be charged and are due at the event by cash or check (written to Berrien County): $1/passenger tire; $2/passenger tire on the rim. No oversized tires accepted.

“This collection event provides Berrien County residents with a low cost way to safely and legally handle waste tires”, said Jaysen Field, the Berrien County Environmental Property Manager. “Residents with unwanted scrap tires can protect their family’s and neighbors’ health, the health of the environment, and potentially free up storage space at home by participating in this tire collection event”.

Abandoned tires can hold water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents. Tires left on a property, in a ditch, or public green space are an eye sore and can cause property values to decrease.

Tires will go to Cobalt Holdings LLC in Sturgis, MI to be processed. More information, and a list of other tire recycling options, can be found at www.berriencounty.org, click Recycling Services or call the Berrien County Parks Department, (269) 983-7111 x8232 or x8133.