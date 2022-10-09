Structure fire causes explosion in Porter Township

JONES — A structure fire that caused an explosion of a residence sent a White Pigeon man to the hospital in Porter Township Sunday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a structure fire in the 67000 block of Valley Road, in Porter Township at approximately 8:55 a.m.

The structure fire did cause an explosion of the residence. The homeowner, Daniel Held, 53, of White Pigeon, was located outside of the residence with injuries. Citizens near the residence rendered aid, until Emergency Personnel arrived on scene.

Held was transported by MedFlight, to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. Foul play does not appear to be a factor.

Assisting agencies at the scene include Porter Township Fire Township, Newberg Township Fire Department, Osceola Fire Department, White Pigeon Fire, Constantine Fire Department, Porter Ambulance and Edwardsburg Ambulance. Penn Township Fire Department and Cass County Animal Control also assisted on scene.