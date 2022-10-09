PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac enjoys Under The Harvest Moon festival

DOWAGIAC — A festive, fall atmosphere returned to downtown Dowagiac this weekend.

The annual Under The Harvest Moon event was celebrated with much fanfare.

Festival highlights included a display of new and vintage farm tractors, an open air marketplace of antiques, fall produce, Michigan handcrafted products and sweet delicacies, as well as street entertainment and family activities.

Oak and Ash BBQ hosted an outdoor beer tent in the central business district’s Beckwith Park Friday night from 6 pm to 10 pm for adults over 21 years old. On Saturday morning, the Dowagiac Airport hosted a Pancake Breakfast and Fly In. On Saturday night, an outdoor movie experience at 7:30 pm sponsored by Lebbin Law Office featured the movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Activities that hit the mark and challenged attendees included Bad Axe Billy’s Axe Throwing and the Dowagiac Conservation Club’d Youth Archery. Hidden Acres Safe Haven hosted a farm animal petting zoo, and cider and crafts were served up at the Dowagiac Library Pavilion.

A Cornhole tournament facilitated by Olympus Bags Company was open to the public at Wounded Minnow. Local favorite band Touch of Texas was the featured entertainment along with performances by Green Dance Academy and Miss Michele & Co.

Additional corporate sponsors of the festival include: Southwestern Michigan College, DMottl Realty, Hale’s Hardware, Jansen Valk Thompson Rheam, PC, US Lumber Company, and Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service.