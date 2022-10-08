Edwardsburg woman gets probation for assault, resisting police

Edwardsburg resident also received a probation sentence.

Tabitha Beadle, 36, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to charges connected with two incidents in 2020 and was sentenced to three years probation, credit for time served, completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program and a total of $3,072 in fines and costs.

Beadle pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace in connection with a May 23, 2020 incident in Edwardsburg. She pleaded guilty to three counts of resisting and obstructing police in connection with an incident April 6, 2020 in Edwardsburg.

Defense attorney Robert Drake said these were Beadle’s first criminal offenses and occurred at a low point in her life when she had a lot going on including losing custody of her children. “A lot of frustrations created a lot of stress in her life,” he said.

Beadle said she resisted police when they wouldn’t let her take care of her children when they came to take away her children. “I’m not a bad person, I just want my kids back,” she said.

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman noted that the other incident involved shooting a gun in the direction of her neighbor’s property, where Beadle claimed she was shooting at a groundhog.

“This is your first criminal involvement with the court of any kind,” Judge Herman said. “You lost custody of your kids and your life was failing into disarray and you were homeless … When you interject a gun into the situation, someone else might use one back.”