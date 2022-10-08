Brandywine advances to Division 4 state finals

THREE RIVERS — The Brandywine tennis team will compete in the Division 4 state tennis finals in Kalamazoo Oct. 14-15.

The Bobcats finished fourth with 10 points at the Division 4 Regional hosted by Three Rivers Wednesday. Berrien Springs won the regional title with 21 points, while the host Wildcats were second with 18 and Paw Paw third with 11 points.

Brandywine had a pair of players reach the championship match in singles flights.

Corban Gamble lost to Berrien Springs’ Yeonwoo Seo 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while Brody Prenkert lost to the Shamrocks’ Phil Seo 6-3 and 7-5 at No. 4 singles.

“I was happy we fulfilled a goal we have each year,” said Brandywine Coach David Sidenbender. “I think we left a few points on the table, but overall we did what we had too. Two seniors led us — Brody Prenkert and Corban Gamble — by making it to the finals.”

Berrien Springs won half the championship flights and finished second in three other flights.

The state finals will be played at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University.

“State will be fun, it’s back at Western Michigan and Kalamazoo College which are great facilities,” Sidenbender said.