Niles football game relocated following social media threat

Published 4:12 pm Friday, October 7, 2022

By Max Harden

Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (1) looks for running room against the Eddies. (Leader photo JEFF DOUGLAS)

NILES — Friday’s homecoming football game between Niles and Paw Paw originally scheduled to be played at Chris Taylor Alumni Field in Dowagiac has been relocated due to safety concerns, according to Niles Community Schools.

A post by the Niles High School Facebook page Friday afternoon said the school was alerted to a “non-credible social media threat.” The game will now be played at 7 p.m. at Paw Paw High School, 313 W. Michigan Ave, Paw Paw. The game was originally scheduled to be at Dowagiac due to the ongoing construction of Niles’ turf field.

“After a comprehensive investigation across multiple law enforcement departments,  it was determined that the threat was not credible,” the post reads. “In our discussion with Dowagiac and Paw Paw High Schools, we have determined that moving tonight’s game to Paw Paw would be in the best interest of our teams.  We apologize for the short notice and appreciate your understanding. The safety of our students is and will always be our first priority.”

