Cassopolis High School to host college fair Oct. 13

CASSOPOLIS — A local school is inviting all area students to come to take the next step toward a college education.

Ross Beatty High School is set to host its second annual college fair featuring about 25 colleges and universities from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 in the gymnasium. All area students are invited.

Cassopolis guidance counselor Chriss Foster created the event las year and said the event was a resounding success.

“I visited a college fair in South Bend and thought we should do one here,” she said. “It was a really good turnout; I was really impressed. Kids from Edwardsburg, Niles, Dowagiac, Marcellus and more attended.”

Colleges, universities and other schools committed to attend the event include Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, Lake Michigan College, Southwestern Michigan College, Western Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Air Force Academy and more. Military recruiters, career recruiters and the Department of Treasury will also be on hand and refreshments will be provided.

Tables for each institution will be set up in the gym. Guests will sign in at the entrance and students will be asked to list the high school they attend.

Foster believes the event will be a great opportunity for students, even those with limited financial resources, to get to learn more about different schools and programs they offer.

“It will give them an opportunity to see schools they had never heard of before,” she said. “It gives them that opportunity to be exposed to schools everywhere and an opportunity to have a contact person as they move forward in the process. … My favorite part is watching students get excited about schools they never thought of before. I get excited when I see the reps are excited to have contact with students.”