Under The Harvest Moon festival returns to Dowagiac this weekend

DOWAGIAC — This weekend, October 7th and 8th, families can celebrate Michigan’s glorious autumn, when Under the Harvest Moon returns to downtown Dowagiac.

According to Matt Money, Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Event Coordinator, at the heart of the festival will be a display of new and vintage farm tractors, an open air marketplace of antiques, fall produce, Michigan handcrafted products and sweet delicacies, as well as street entertainment and family activities.

“We are excited to have two new evening events this year. Oak and Ash BBQ will host an outdoor beer tent in the central business district’s Beckwith Park Friday night from 6 pm to 10 pm for adults over 21 years old,” Money said. “And on Saturday night, an outdoor movie experience at 7:30 pm sponsored by Lebbin Law Office. The featured movie is Hocus Pocus and is free to attend. People need to bring their lawn chairs and blankets for this outside family movie night event.”

Bright and early Saturday morning, starting at 7 a.m. the Dowagiac Airport will host a Pancake Breakfast and Fly In. Festival goers can then head to downtown Dowagiac where most activities take place from 10 am to 4 pm.

Activities that hit the mark and challenge attendees include Bad Axe Billy’s Axe Throwing and the Dowagiac Conservation Club will host Youth Archery. Hidden Acres Safe Haven will host a farm animal petting zoo, and cider and crafts will be served up at the Dowagiac Library Pavilion.

The public is invited to sign up for a Cornhole tournament which begins at 2 pm at Wounded Minnow, and is facilitated by Olympus Bags Company. Entertainment features local favorite band Touch of Texas, along with performances by Green Dance Academy and Miss Michele & Co.

Additional corporate sponsors of the festival include: Southwestern Michigan College, DMottl Realty, Hale’s Hardware, Jansen Valk Thompson Rheam, PC, US Lumber Company, and Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service.