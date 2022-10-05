Roundup: Dowagiac, Edwardsburg wins conference championships

DOWAGIAC — A pair of conference championships in soccer were decided as Dowagiac blanked Buchanan 4-0 to win the inaugural Lakeland Conference title Wednesday night, while Edwardsburg claimed the Wolverine Conference crown with a 1-0 win over Vicksburg Tuesday evening.

Dowagiac Soccer

The Chieftains ran the table — defeating Brandywine, Berrien Springs and Buchanan — to win the league championship.

Dowagiac led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Jack Stovern.

The Chieftains struck again midway through the second half as Brian Hernandez found the back of the net to make it 2-0. Dowagiac would add two more goals late in the match to seal the victory.

Andres Hernandez and Chase Morse had the other two goals for Dowagiac.

“Today, we played one of our best game of the season,” said first-year Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “The kids responded very well after the last game. They were full of energy and it really showed. We were moving fast and the ball never seemed to stop. We were patient for the most part in our attacks and it created more chances for us. The boys played very well today.”

The Chieftains outshot the Bucks 26-9. Dowagiac’s Travis Rehborg had seven saves, while Buchanan’s Mason Frontczak was credited with 13 saves.

The match was also a preview of the opening round of the Division 3 District Tournament, which is being hosted by Paw Paw.

Dowagiac will travel to Buchanan to open state tournament play against the Bucks Monday, Oct. 12. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. The winner advances to face the Watervliet-Constantine winner at Paw Paw High School at 7 p.m. Oct. 17.

Edwardsburg Soccer

Mason Coles scored the lone goal in the match to lift the Eddies to the 1-0 victory and the conference title.

The Eddies are 13-2 overall and 6-0 in Wolverine Conference matches having already defeated Plainwell, Three Rivers, Otsego, Paw Paw and Niles.

Host Sturgis spoiled an undefeated conference season for the Eddies with a 2-1 win Wednesday night.

Dion Sokhadze had the only goal for Edwardsburg. Brock Leniski picked up the assist.

Edwardsburg will open up Division 2 District Tournament play by hosting Lakeshore at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12. The winner advances to face the winner of the Niles-Sturgis match at St. Joseph, the district host, starting at 5 p.m.