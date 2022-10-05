Roundup: Bobcats top Rangers; Cassopolis defeats Hartford 3-1

NILES — Host Brandywine swept a non-conference volleyball match from former BCS Athletic Conference foe Cassopolis Monday the night.

The Bobcats defeated the Rangers 25-11, 25-20 and 25-17. Cassopolis was short several starters due to the Division 4 Pre-Regional golf match played earlier in the day.

Bobcats Head Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler was happy to see her team continue to make strides as the final month of the regular season is under way.

“I’m happy with the improvements we’ve made in the past couple of weeks,” she said. We’ve continued to improve our blocking and defense. We served tougher tonight than we have been. It’s great to see the pieces continuing to come together.”

Kadence Brumitt led Brandywine with 13 kills, while she also had 10 digs and two aces. Kallie Solloway finished with six kills, Tressa Hullinger four and Clara DePriest three. DePriest also had 11 digs and 27 assists.

Hullinger also contributed two aces, while Hope Typer finished with a team-high 12 digs, as well as, two aces.

The Bobcats are now 14-4-2 on the season.

Cassopolis Volleyball

The Rangers rebounded Tuesday night as they knocked off host Hartford 25-12, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-18 in Southwest 10 Conference action.

Atyanna Alford had 11 digs and 11 kills for Cassopolis, which also got eight kills, four digs, three aces and a pair of blocks from Katherine Gregory. Katarlina Peipman and Ella Smith also had eight kills. Smith led the Rangers with 23 digs. She also had three blocks.

Tori Burks finished with 35 assists and eight digs.