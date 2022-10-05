Roundup: Area teams wrap up regular season

NILES — The final regular-season matches for Brandywine, Edwardsburg and Niles were contests Monday and Tuesday.

The Bobcats defeated visiting Edwardsburg 7-1 in a non-conference match, while Niles defeated Bridgman/New Buffalo/Our Lady of the Lake tri-team 7-1, also in non-conference action.

Edwardsburg and Niles will compete in the Division 3 Regional being hosting by Vicksburg Thursday.

They will be joined by Otsego, Plainwell, St. Joseph, Lakeshore, Sturgis and Vicksburg.

Brandywine heads to Three Rivers for its Division 4 Region. The Bobcats are competing today against the host Wildcats, Berrien Springs, Bridgman, Buchanan, Hillsdale and Paw Paw.

Brandywine vs. Edwardsburg

The host Bobcats swept the singles flights and won three out of the four doubles flights to improve to 11-5 on the season.

The Eddies’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles where Caleb Layman and Owen Eberlein defeated Triston Peterson and Ethan Adamczyk 6-2 and 6-2.

Brandywine’s Sean Wixson and William Hayes won at No. 3 doubles in a tiebreaker over Brandon and Tyler Hosang, 4-6, 6-1 and 10-8.

Niles vs. Tri-team

The Vikings switched up its lineup against Bridgman/New Buffalo/Our Lady of the Lake Tuesday.

Niles swept the doubles flights and won the first three singles flights to earn the victory.

The Vikings’ Elias Babler won at No. 1 singles in a tiebreaker over Noah Siglow, 6-2, 1-6, 10-6.