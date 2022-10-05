Buchanan girls cross country team wins Lakeland Conference jamboree

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan boys and girls cross country teams battled on their home course Tuesday evening.

The girls team took first place in Tuesday’s Lakeland Conference meet at McCoy Creek Recreation Area, 501 W. Smith St., Buchanan, while the boys team earned second in the boys race.

Buchanan girls led the way with 19 points and Brandywine places second with 54 and Berrien Springs 56. Dowagiac participated in both the boys and girls races but did not have enough participants in either race to score as a team.

Buchanan’s Maddie Young took first place with 21:50, Adyson Baker finished second in 22:45.78 and Makynna Williams third with 22:50. The Bucks took the top three spots and placed seven runners in the top 15. Mylie Young led Brandywine with a sixth-place finish of 23:77 and Jocelyn Kiner was the first Dowagiac Chieftain to cross the finish line with a time of 27:41.

On the boys side, Berrien Springs placed first with 23 points and Buchanan second with 33, while Brandywine scored 52 points to place third. Dowagiac was also at the meet but did not have enough athletes to qualify for team scoring.

Berrien Springs’ Luke Morrison (17:16) and Sam Markle (17:48) took first and second place, respectively while Dowagiac sophomore Owen Saylor took third with a time of 18:06.07. Buchanan took places five through eight, led by junior Britain Philip at 18:30. Robert Hartz placed 11th for Brandywine with a time of 19:44.

GIRLS

Buchanan – 18

Maddie Young – 21:50.37

Adyson Baker – 22:45.78 Makynna Williams – 22:50.87 Sydney Greaves – 22:27.42 Eleanor Young – 23:34.91 Sadie Holloway – 24:37.22 Isabelle Bryans – 24:52.51 Saleen Brennan – 25:27.20 Carolyn Young – 25:39.13 Caitlyn Morris – 26:22.43 Emma Miller – 26:37.85 Isabelle Overmyer – 28:13.03 Audrey Hunt – 29:41.94

Brandywine – 54

Miley Young – 23:27.71 Karleigh Byrd – 23:35.93 Aubree Murray – 23:58.70 Madison Ward – 24:49.88 Sydney Olson – 25:16.77 Lexi Troup – 25:45.37 Emily Kline – 29:57.01 Allison Kline – 29:57.06 Halle Borders – 30:02.71

Dowagiac – N/A

Jocelyn Kiner – 27:41.27 Trinity Swisher – 31:53.22

BOYS

Buchanan – 23 points

Britain Philip – 18:30.94 Jack Sherwood – 18:48.19 Jacob Kuntz – 18:50.27 Liam McBeth – 19:17.10 Coy Weinberg – 20:17.95 Dean Wegner – 22:08.47 Luke Sherwood – 22:12.25 Jacob Stines – 22:22.55 Rowan Kile – 22:27.90 Devon Simpson – 23:11.07 Caleb Sweeney – 24:02.10

Brandywine – 80 points

Robert Hartz – 19:44.99 Jacob Rydwelski – 23:19.70 Elijah Gamble – 24:06.06 Ethan O’Hara – 24:15.70 Gabe Smith – 24:18.98

Dowagiac – N/A