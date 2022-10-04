Vehicles collide on Dailey Road at Pine Lake Street

Published 2:09 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Staff Report

EDWARDSBURG — A two-vehicle crash Jefferson Township sent two drivers to area hospitals Monday afternoon.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash on Dailey Road at Pine Lake Street at approximately 2:31 p.m.

Investigation showed that Michelle Hostler, 48, of Jones, was traveling east on Pine Lake Street. Holster failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with the northbound vehicle driven by John Morse, 60, of Edwardsburg.

Holster was transported by Edwardsburg Ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital. Morse was transported by Pride Care Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Seatbelts were worn during the crash.  Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting agencies at the scene were the Michigan State Police, Pride Care Ambulance, Edwardsburg Fire Department and Edwardsburg Ambulance.

