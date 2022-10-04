Niles Charter Township to apply $240,000 in delinquent payments to winter tax roll

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The Niles Charter Township Board of Trustees announced more than $240,000 in delinquent payments will be added to 2022 Winter Property Taxes during Monday’s meeting at Niles Charter Township Hall.

The board approved delinquent sewer fees and penalties amounting to $217,429.52.17 as well as delinquent road assessment and mowing payments totaling $23,722.41.

The delinquent sewer penalty is $205,045.17, the water fee is $76.10 and the administration fee is $12,308.25 for a total of $217,429.52 which will be applied to Winter Property Taxes.

Through the Municipal Water Lien Act (MCL 123.161-167), state law allows for placement of any delinquent water or sewer fees on the property’s tax bill as a lien for collection purposes.

Special Assessment Districts are a designated area where a majority of property owners agree to allow a government agency to levy a property tax in exchange for a specific service, in this case roads and mowing.

Delinquent road assessment and mowing payment breakdown: