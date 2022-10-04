Nicky L. Knepple

March 31, 1946-Sept. 25, 2022

Nicky Lee “Nick” Knepple, 76, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

His life began March 31, 1946, in Niles, Michigan, one of three boys born to Bob and Joan Knepple. He married Beverly Ann Ramsey on Oct. 14, 1967, in Indianapolis. After nine years of marriage, she preceded him in death in February 1976.

Nick served in the United States Army from 1967 until 1970, serving in Vietnam from 1968 through 1969, as a microwave radio electronic specialist. He was also a General’s escort. Nick worked for AT&T for more than twenty-five years as a draftsman and became an IT specialist during that time. He has multiple patents in his name.

Nick will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by one brother, Ed (Marilyn) Knepple of Ora, Indiana; one nephew, Adam Knepple of Cassopolis; two nieces, Kate (Dan) Bergeron of Dallas, Kim (Dave) Shriver of Mattawan; sisters-in-law, Gemma Knepple of Edwardsburg, Kathy (Bruce) Dickey Howe of Fishers, Indiana; brother-in-law, Jack (Dee) Dickey of Fishers, Indiana; a special cousin, Jane Smith of Scotts; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Beverly Knepple; his children, Janette Knepple, Daniel Lee Knepple; and one brother, Terry Knepple.

Family and friends will gather from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

Nick will be laid to rest with his family in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fishers, Indiana.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Nick be made to ProMedica Hospice, 230 West Catalpa Drive, Suite D, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.