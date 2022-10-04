Joye Daron

Sept. 27, 1951-Sept. 28, 2022

Joye Linda Daron, of Dowagiac, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 27, 1951, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the younger of two daughters born to Ladd and Nancy (Orr) Lewis. She married Mikel John Daron March 10, 1973, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After thirty-nine years of marriage, he preceded her in death in 2012. In November of 2021, she married Ken Clement, whom she had gone to high school with and began dating in 2019.

Joye loved the Lord and was always part of the local church, making friends and church family wherever she and her family lived. She believed in not just going to church but in serving with the church and her kids follow in that example.

Joye loved her kids and grandkids and was so proud of each of them. As a long time Disney enthusiast, she was excited to spoil them with two trips there in recent years. The time spent and memories made with her are precious.

Joye was a natural encourager. She always had words of encouragement for people from the pastor each Sunday to a person with cute kids at the store. Her smile and laugh live on in the minds of all who knew her.

Joye was a wonderful pianist and singer and often played for church and weddings. She loved to bake and at one time was known for her large plates of Christmas cookies every year. She approached every situation with a positive attitude and was the true embodiment of her name.

Joye will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Clement of Three Rivers, Michigan; one son, Justin “Jut” (Christine) Daron of Ithaca, Michigan; one daughter, Jenna (Whit) Miller of Holland, Michigan; her sister, Gaye Iseminger of Mesa, Arizona; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Daron, Alexander Daron, Caleb Daron, Micah Daron, Eli Daron, Bryce Miller and Lydia Miller; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her first husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Services to celebrate Joye’s life will take place on Saturday Oct. 8, 2022. Michiana Church of Christ at 504 East Prairie Ronde Street in Dowagiac, will host a visitation from 10 a.m. until the funeral at 12 noon with a luncheon to follow. Joye’s remains will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis at 4 p.m. Pastor Justin Shepard will officiate the funeral and Pastor Eric Christian will officiate the graveside service. Family and friends are welcome to attend any or all of these.

The family asks that contributions in memory of Joye be made to Michiana Church of Christ, 504 East Prairie Ronde Street, Dowagiac, Michigan 49047.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.