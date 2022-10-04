Adam Petersen

Nov. 30, 1985-Sept. 24, 2022

Adam Ray Petersen, 36, of Niles, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family.

Adam was born on Nov. 30, 1985, to Robert and Pamela in South Bend, Indiana. After graduating from high school, Adam went on to become a skilled arborist. On Ja. 12, 2019, after 10 years of dating, Adam wed Tiffany Jenkins at a ceremony in South Bend. Adam was born to be outdoors; he loved hunting, fishing, tubing, canoeing, traveling, cooking, and playing his guitar.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Chester Sr. and Ruth Dash; paternal grandmothers, Trudy Petersen and Jackie Milner; paternal step-grandfather, Edward Behm; step-brother, Joel Behm; and furbabies, Ruby, Snowball, Miloh, Delilah, and Bella.

Adam is survived by his parents, Pamela (Eric) Behm of Niles and Robert Petersen Jr. of Niles; siblings and step-sibling, Samuel (Taylor) Petersen, Timmothy (Brittany) Petersen, Jean Thurston, Paige Peterson, and Darlene Melton; paternal grandfather, Robert Petersen Sr.; paternal step-grandmother, Bonnie Behm of Niles; furbabies, Princess, Max, and Ursa; and many extended family members and close friends.

A Celebration of Life Open House will take place on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Huntly Baptist Church Social Hall located at 1139 Huntly Road in Niles from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. with words of comfort by Pastor Mike Smith and sharing of memories by his friends and family at 4 p.m.

Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Adam’s name may do so to The Hunt of a Lifetime. Their mission is to help children with terminal illnesses attend the hunt of their life. Donations can be made by visiting https://huntofalifetime.org/donations.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.