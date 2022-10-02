Edwardsburg tops Paw Paw 58-36 to extend winning streak

PAW PAW — The high-powered Edwardsburg offense finally made an appearance as the visiting Eddies rolled to a 58-36 Wolverine Conference win over Paw Paw Friday night.

Edwardsburg rolled up 605 yards of total offense as it won its 40th consecutive conference contest.

The Eddies (5-1, 5-0 Wolverine) ended the night with 594 yards rushing, led by Brett Allen, who ran for 226 yards on just five carries and four touchdowns. Allen averaged 45.2 yards per carry and scored on runs of 79, 76, 9 and 56 yards.

Andrew Colvin rushed for 132 yards on six carries (22.0 average) and Brendan Madison ran for 128 yards on three carries (42.7 average). Madison scored a pair of touchdown and Colvin one.

Also scoring was Keegan Parsons.

The Red Wolves (3-3, 2-2 Wolverine) finished with 448 yards of total offense, including 334 on the ground.

Blake Ludwick led the Edwardsburg defense with 10 tackles. Oscar Morris had 8.5 tackles and an interception, while Allen also had 8.5 tackles. Zac Zache finished the night with seven stops.

The Eddies will try to run their winning streak to 41 straight Friday night when it faces Otesego in another Wolverine Conference contest.