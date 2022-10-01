Roundup: Niles netters split with Bobcats, Bucks

NILES — The Niles tennis team split a pair of non-conference matches against rivals Brandywine and Buchanan this week.

The visiting Bobcats defeated the Vikings 7-1 in a make-up match Wednesday, while Niles rebounded to defeat visiting Buchanan 7-1 Thursday afternoon.

Brandywine at Niles

Picking up wins for the Bobcats were Bode Bosch, Corban Gamble, Xander Curtis and Brody Prenkert in singles.

Winning their doubles matches were Matt Veach and Jayden Spitler, Hunter Suddon and David Ehlert, as well as, Blake Magyar and Ryder Richard.

Wyatt Mitchell and Aiden Krueger earned the lone victory for Niles at No. 1 doubles.

Buchanan at Niles

The Bucks’ Masaya Nakano was the lone winner at No. 1 singles for Buchanan.

Jack Badman, Paxton Daniel and Abner Lozada picked up wins for the Vikings in their other thre singles flights.

In doubles matches, Niles’ Mitchell and Krueger, Rylan Custard and Jackson Podlin, Suddon-and Ehlert, along with Conner Weston and Gavin Mahar, were all winners.