PHOTO STORY: 50th annual Four Flags Apple Festival opens in Niles

NILES — A tradition spanning 50 years made its awaited return to Niles Thursday afternoon.

The first day of the 50th annual Four Flags Apple Festival arrived with much fanfare Thursday at the Apple Festival Fairgrounds.

The festival – which dates back to 1972 – features carnival rides, games, food and craft vendors and apple products.Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, musicians are scheduled to perform in the entertainment tent. Thursday’s musical act was the Christian hip-hop group DPG.

The Apple Festival will be open from 3 too 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, September 30:

-Apple Product Tent

-Concessions

-Carnival Rides & Games

-Apple Giveaway

-Fire Department Safety Tent

-Puppet Shows

-Craft Beer & Wine Tent

-Free Entertainment: 50s Elvis, Jumpsuit Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, Rod Stewart

Saturday, October 1:

-BBQ Contest Registration

-Pancake Breakfast

-Apple Product Tent

-Concessions

-Arts & Crafts Fair

-Puppet Shows

-Apple Giveaway

-Carnival Rides & Games

-Craft Beer & Wine Tent

-50TH ANNUAL GRANDE PARADE: 1:30pm

-Fire Department Safety Tent

-Log Sawing Contest

-Beard & Mustache Contest

-YMCA Senior Citizens Dance

-Fireworks

-Free Entertainment: PS Dump Your Boyfriend

Sunday, October 2:

-Pancake Breakfast

-Nolan Memorial Car Show

-Apple Products Tent

-Concessions

-Arts & Crafts Fair

-Carnival Rides & Games

-Apple Seed Popping Contest

-Harold Galbreath Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

-Apple Giveaway

-Fire Department Safety Tent

-Puppet Shows

-Apple Peeling Contest

-Apple Pie Eating Contest

-Free Entertainment: The Toonas