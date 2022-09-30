Niles to live stream Saturday’s Apple Festival Parade

NILES — People from Niles and beyond will be able to watch Saturday’s Apple Festival Parade from the comfort of their own phone or tablet.

The City of Niles announced its plans to provide a live stream of the Apple Festival Parade on its City of Niles Updates Facebook page at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Please note that any technical difficulties could thwart this plan,” reads the announcement. “We plan to live stream the entire parade, but things do happen. Thank you all in advance for your understanding if this plan does not work out.”

The parade route is roughly two miles long, beginning downtown before going up Main Street, across Broadway Street and down 15th Street before ending at Niles High School.