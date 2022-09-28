One Buchanan to host disability, impairment forum

BUCHANAN – The public is invited and encouraged to attend One Buchanan’s Disability and Impairment Forum from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8th.

The Forum will take place both in-person at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson Street, Buchanan, and via Facebook Live on the One Buchanan Facebook page. In addition, a video recording of the Forum will be available to view afterwards on the One Buchanan YouTube channel, along with past forums produced by One Buchanan.

The Forum will include presentations by a panel of experts and those living with disabilities who present information on the challenges faced by those with disabilities and impairments and the services and supports available to them. Ruth Writer, One Buchanan President, will open the Forum and Dr. Harvey Burnett, Andrews University, will moderate the panel. The panelists will present information on their area of expertise followed by a question and answer session and open discussion.

Cindy Gray, Disability Network of Southwest Michigan, will introduce us to the organization and share what they have to offer to the public.

Kandice Kolberg, Berrien RESA, will talk to us about her work with the visually impaired.

Dr. Robert Gross, music composer, graduate of Buchanan High School and former city commissioner, will share his experience working in music therapy and dealing with Autism and individuals on the spectrum.

Anne Reed, One Buchanan Board member, will share her experience as a stroke survivor.

Lisa Doll, a member of One Buchanan will share her experience and challenges of living with a prosthetic.

The Disability and Impairment Forum is made possible by the hard work of the Board and volunteers of One Buchanan and financial support from the Berrien Community Foundation, For Good Grant. Forum partners include the Buchanan Area Senior Center, Berrien RESA, City of Buchanan, Buchanan-Galien Lions Club, Disability Network of Southwest Michigan, and DPM Events.