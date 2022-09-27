Roundup: Kalamazoo Christian win title; Sturgis surprises Wolverine field

SOUTH HAVEN — The Kalamazoo Christian Comets put the finishing touches on their Lakeland/KVA Conference championship by winning the league tournament at Hawks Head in South Haven Monday.

The Comets shot 363 to win the conference tournament. Kalamazoo Christian finished with 90 points, giving it the overall league title. Kalamazoo Hackett was second in the tournament (370) and the runner-up in the conference standings with 80 points.

Host South Haven finished third in the tournament with. 403, which helped the Rams leapfrog Dowagiac into third place in the final standings with 61.5 points. The Chieftains finished fifth in the tournament with a 425, which was 15 strokes behind Allegan, which took fourth place.

Dowagiac placed fourth in the final standings with 57 points. Cassopolis, which fielded a girls golf team for the first time in school history, finished sixth in the tournament with a score of 453 and fifth in the final standings with 42.5 points.

Kalamazoo Christian’s Kyle Gernaat was the medalist as she finished with a round of 78. Teammate Jordyn Bonnema shot 85 to finish second, but was the overall league medalist as she finished with a stroke average of 39.88 to edge Gernaat, who had a stroke average of 44.00.

Joining them on the all-conference first team were Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey, Allegan’s Zoe Bronkema, South Haven’s Hannah Kaczmarek, Kalamazoo Hackett’s Ella Kandow, KJ Walters, Ellie Christian, Cameron Nobis and Schoolcraft’s Haley Earles.

Earning honorable mention honors were Kalamazoo Christian’s Kennedy Gernaat, Maggie De Jong and Scarlett Hindbaugh, South Haven’s Samantha Bocock and Allegan’s Leah Snyder.

Wolverine Conference

Edwardsburg played host to the final Wolverine Conference Jamboree of 2022 at Four Lakes Country Club Monday.

Sturgis was the surprise of the day as the Trojans won the jamboree with a team score of 186. Vicksburg was second with a 197, while Otsego (199) and defending champion Plainwell (202) rounded out the top five finishers.

The host Eddies shot 207 and Niles shot 238.

Sturgis’ Citori Kosmerick was also a surprise at medalist as she knocked Plainwell’ Ranae Jaeger from the top spot for the first time this season. Kosmerick shot 41 and Jaeger 42.

Heading into the Wolverine Conference Tournament at Pine View Golf Course Wednesday, Vicksburg holds a one-point lead over Plainwell (54-53), while Otsego is third with 51 points and Sturgis, which is hosting the league tournament, has 49 points.

Edwardsburg’s top finisher Monday was Chloe Baker, who shot 48, Allison Andres led Niles with a round of 44.