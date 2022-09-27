Oct. 27, 1941-Sept. 25, 2022

Madra Hollenbeck, 80, of Cassopolis, passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Niles, MI, the daughter of Ronald and Julia (Smith) Stephenson.

Madra grew up and attended school in Dowagiac, Class of 1960. On July 29, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gary Hollenbeck. Madra was employed by G.W. Jones Exchange Bank in Marcellus and then Cassopolis for over 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed golfing, participating in golf leagues in both Michigan and Florida, solving Sudoku puzzles, and spending the winters in Clearwater Florida with her husband.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Gary: four children: Stacey (Rene’ Rangel) Hollenbeck, Stephanie (Tim) Hollenbeck-Skinner, Mike (Robin) Keesler and Kenneth Keesler; two stepsons: Ed (Brenda) Hollenbeck and Gary (Paula Szymonski) Hollenbeck Jr.; six grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and sisters; Barbara (Bill) Bobik and Lori (Mike) Phillips.

Preceding her in death were her parents and son: Jeffrey Keesler.

Honoring Madra’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends and family can gather for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-5 p.m. at the Dowagiac VFW Post #1855, 472 E Division St, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Madra’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators (formerly Hospice), the Hospice of your choice or Cass County Council on Aging. Arrangements were entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Please visit Madra’s personalized webpage to leave a condolence to her family at www.clarkch.com