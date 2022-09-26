PHOTO STORY: Team USA wins Motocross of Nations

BUCHANAN — The 11-year drought for Team USA in the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations came to an end at RedBud MX in Buchanan Sunday.

Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton delivered as the United States won its 23rd Chamberlain Trophy in the 75th anniversary of the event. They also redeemed Team USA’s disappointing fifth-place finish in 2018 when the Motocross of Nations made its debut at RedBud.

After winning the qualifying events on Saturday, which gave the United States the top spot for Sunday’s final, Tomac kept the momentum going by winning the first moto. Tomac, who is no stranger to winning at RedBud, jumped out to the early lead and held off Jago Geerts of Belgium.

Sexton kept Team USA atop the overall standings with his runner-up finish in Moto Two, while Cooper finished fourth.

Jett Lawrence was the winner for Team Australia, which would finish third behind France, which won the championship in 2018 at RedBud.

In the third moto, Sexton finished third and Tomac sixth to seal the championship for the United States, which had not won the Chamberlain Trophy since 2011 when Ryan Dungey, Blake Baggett and Ryan Villopoto road to the title.

The final standings had Team USA with 16 points, France with 23 points and Australia with 24 points. Defending champion Italy finished fourth with 49 points, while Belgium rounded out the top five with 50 points.