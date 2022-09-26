PHOTO STORY: Team USA wins Motocross of Nations
Published 10:29 am Monday, September 26, 2022
1 of 21
It was a muddy Sunday during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud Motocross in Buchanan. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
The champs are here! Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton win it for team USA and are your 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations champions. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Victory for team USA at the Motocross of Nations for the first time since 2011. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Tim Ritchie and his RedBud crew get together during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud Motocross in Buchanan, MI.
The pro American fans chant "USA USA USA" after team USA wins the 2022 Motocross of Nations at RedBud. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Eli Tomac (103) of team USA during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations final round Sunday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Anthoney Rodriguez (67) of team Venezuela gets the holeshot in the B finals and moved on to the main finals. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Mathilde Musquin talks with her husband Marvin Musquin (14) before the start of a race. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Dylan Ferrandis (15) of team France grabs the holeshot during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at RedBud . (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Chase Sexton (103) of team USA during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations Sunday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Amy Ritchie (left) is congratulated for what her and the RedBud MX team did to make another succesful FIM Monster Engergy Motocross of Nations at RedBud. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Eli Tomac (101) of team USA grabs the holeshot in moto one of the finals Sunday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Crowds were out in full force representing the world during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud Motocross in Buchanan. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Eli Tomac (101) looks clean for a moment on his sight lap during the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations Sunday afternoon. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Characters gather for a photo during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Antonio Cairoli (1) of team France loving his Ride 100 percent goggles on a wet and muddy day during the Motocross of Nations. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Italy's Mattia Guadagnini (3) grabs the holeshot of moto two during the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at RedBud Sunday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Jett Lawrence (115) of team Australia takes the win in moto two. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Justin Cooper (102) of team USA is cheered on by the crowd during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Justin Cooper (102) takes the low road over Larocco's Leap Sunday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Eli Tomac (101) of team USA during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud Motocross in Buchanan. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
BUCHANAN — The 11-year drought for Team USA in the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations came to an end at RedBud MX in Buchanan Sunday.
Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton delivered as the United States won its 23rd Chamberlain Trophy in the 75th anniversary of the event. They also redeemed Team USA’s disappointing fifth-place finish in 2018 when the Motocross of Nations made its debut at RedBud.
After winning the qualifying events on Saturday, which gave the United States the top spot for Sunday’s final, Tomac kept the momentum going by winning the first moto. Tomac, who is no stranger to winning at RedBud, jumped out to the early lead and held off Jago Geerts of Belgium.
Sexton kept Team USA atop the overall standings with his runner-up finish in Moto Two, while Cooper finished fourth.
Jett Lawrence was the winner for Team Australia, which would finish third behind France, which won the championship in 2018 at RedBud.
In the third moto, Sexton finished third and Tomac sixth to seal the championship for the United States, which had not won the Chamberlain Trophy since 2011 when Ryan Dungey, Blake Baggett and Ryan Villopoto road to the title.
The final standings had Team USA with 16 points, France with 23 points and Australia with 24 points. Defending champion Italy finished fourth with 49 points, while Belgium rounded out the top five with 50 points.