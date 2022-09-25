PHOTO STORY: Team USA positions itself to win the Motocross des Nations
Published 11:13 am Sunday, September 25, 2022
Eli Tomac (101) of team USA during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations 2022 at RedBud Motocross in Buchanan. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Fans of team Ireland showing their support during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations RedBud Saturday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Some freestyle during some downtime at the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Justin Cooper (102) of team USA won the second qualifying race Saturday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Hunter Lawrence (114) during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations at RedBud. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
The view of Justin Cooper (32) of team USA as the competition saw it on Saturday afternoon during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Team USA fans were out in full force with their chainsaws during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Justin Cooper (102) of team USA grabs the lead early and never looked back. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Jago Geerts (16) of team Belgium celebrates the win in the MXGP heat during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Chase Sexton of team USA prepares for his heat race in the Open class. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Chase Sexton (103) led most of the race before making a mistake with one lap to go and finished in second place. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
The heat winners on Saturday from left to right are Jago Geerts of team Belgium, Justin Cooper of team USA and Dylan Ferrandis of team France address the media. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Dylan Ferrandis (15) of team France looks back as he clears Larocco's leap during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations Saturday at RedBud. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Eli Tomac (101) of team USA on the gas Saturday. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Jeremy Seewer (22) of team Switzerland gets the holeshot during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
Focus during the 2022 Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. (Leader photo/JEFF DOUGLAS)
BUCHANAN — The United States team of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton put the world on notice Saturday that it plans on reclaiming the Motocross des Nations championship at RedBud MX Sunday.
Team USA, which has the most championships in the history of the event, finished second, first and second in the three qualifying races Saturday afternoon before a packed house at RedBud.
Tomac finished second to Jago Geerts of Belgium in the first qualifying race, while Cooper held off Hunter Lawrence to win the second qualifying race.
The United States won the day when Sexton finished second to Dylan Ferrandis, who took advantage of a late tip over by Sexton.