PHOTO STORY: Team USA positions itself to win the Motocross des Nations

BUCHANAN — The United States team of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper and Chase Sexton put the world on notice Saturday that it plans on reclaiming the Motocross des Nations championship at RedBud MX Sunday.

Team USA, which has the most championships in the history of the event, finished second, first and second in the three qualifying races Saturday afternoon before a packed house at RedBud.

Tomac finished second to Jago Geerts of Belgium in the first qualifying race, while Cooper held off Hunter Lawrence to win the second qualifying race.

The United States won the day when Sexton finished second to Dylan Ferrandis, who took advantage of a late tip over by Sexton.