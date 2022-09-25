Driver avoids serious injury after truck strikes tree, catches fire in Wayne Township

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man escaped serious injury when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire in Wayne Township Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Rudy Road south of Gage Street at approximately 1:27 a.m. Sunday.

Investigation showed that a pickup truck driven by Efrain Razo, 25, of Dowagiac, was heading south on Rudy Road. Razo lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into a tree. Razo was able to exit the vehicle through the driver side window. After was out of the vehicle, it caught on fire.

Wayne Township Fire and Dowagiac Fire Departments were able extinguished the fire.

Razo was evaluated at the scene and transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for minor injuries sustained from the crash.

A seat belt was worn. Drugs and alcohol were not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Dowagiac Police Department, Pride Care Ambulance, Wayne Township Fire Department and Dowagiac Fire Department.