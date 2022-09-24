WATCH: Niles football falls to Vicksburg 31-14

ST. JOSEPH — The Niles football team found tough sledding against Vicksburg Friday night.

The Vikings allowed 24 unanswered points on its way to a 31-14 loss to the Bulldogs at St. Joseph High School.

After Niles struck first with a Julian Means-Flewellen touchdown to go up 7-0, the Bulldogs scored 24 unanswered points to take control of the game. Means-Flewellen tallied Niles’ two touchdowns on runs of three and 60 yards. Defensive back Alex Cole notched an interception.

Quarterback Talon Brawley threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown in the second half.

Vicksburg 31, Niles 14

Vicksburg 0 14 3 14 31

Niles 7 0 0 7 14

Player stats were not available as of Friday night. This story will be updated when player stats become available.

Below is footage from Friday’s game: