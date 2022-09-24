Roundup: Edwardsburg moves into first-place tie; Dowagiac sweeps Tigers

EDWARDSBURG — The Wolverine Conference volleyball chase is as tight as it can get.

With Sturgis beating Otsego 3-0 Thursday night, Edwardsburg was able to move into a first-place tie with the Trojans, Bulldogs and Niles Vikings following their sweep of visiting Plainwell.

All four teams are now 3-1 in conference matches, while Three Rivers is alone in fifth place at 2-2.

The Eddies, who are 16-5-5 overall, defeated Plainwell 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20.

Sarah Pippin and Drew Glaser both had 12 kills, while Nisa Shier added 11 kills for the Eddies. Glaser also had five digs, a block, an ace and two assists. Shier contributed four digs and a block.

Lexi Schimpa finished the match with 25 assists and a pair of kills. Ava Meek led Edwardsburg with 12 digs.

Lakeland Conference

Visiting Dowagiac made short work of Benton Harbor to win its inaugural Lakeland Conference match 25-8, 25-9, 25-8.

“The girls played to their level this evening,” said Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “I changed the lineup each set and the girls handles the change very well and stated true to their game. Brooklyn Smith had a great serving evening, ending the night with nine aces.”

Smith also had 12 assists and a block. Maggie Weller led the Chieftains with seven kills, while Abbey Dobberstein led the team with four digs.